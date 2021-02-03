Qld Youth Parliament calls for local nominations

The search continues for young members across the state to join the 26th Youth Parliament and you could be the local to make an impact.

Nominations are open to Queenslanders aged 15-25 with an interest in influencing change, political science, public speaking and policy or government.

With 93 positions available within the Youth Parliament, Minister for Youth Affairs Meaghan Scanlon encouraged interested young people to apply.

The program allows young people to have their say in their community’s issues and concerns, while learning “all about parliamentary processes.”

“This program has a strong focus on skills in leadership, public speaking, teamwork and influencing change,” Minister Scanlon said.

“These are important life skills that will stand any young person in good stead as they enter the workforce.”

Minister for Youth Affairs Meaghan Scanlon is encouraging people aged 15-25, who think this is their calling, to apply. Picture: Annette Dew

Participants will represent their own state electorate or an electorate with which they have a personal connection, such as Maryborough.

“We want to make sure the voices of young Queenslanders from all backgrounds and representing the diversity in our state are heard in the Youth Parliament,” the Minister said.

Committees will be formed within the participants of the program, each developing a Youth Bill, to be debated at Parliament House later in the year. Picture: YMCA

Those who participate, will form committees with each committee developing a Youth Bill, to be debated at Parliament House in September this year.

The program runs from April until October, 2021.

Nominations opened January 25 and will close February 14, 2021.

For more information email qypcoordinator@ymcabrisbane.org or visit www.ymcaqyp.org.au