Coach whisperer Bradley Charles Stubbs and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Rugby League

Queensland's ‘coach whisperer’ finds new sport

by Travis Meyn
2nd Jan 2020 5:15 PM
RUGBY league's famous "Coach Whisperer" has turned his focus to golf.

Bradley Stubbs, employed by Queensland ahead of their 2-1 State of Origin series loss this year, is advertising workshops for golfers.

"It takes only one session to change your thinking, to have you hitting your driver 5-10% longer and drop down 1-2 clubs" Stubbs posted on Twitter.

Stubbs said he had sessions available in Sydney and Melbourne early this year.

Stubbs was also spotted at the Gabba last month before a Brisbane Heat Big Bash game.

 

The Heat could certainly do with some help.

Done. Done. Done!

 

bradley stubbs queensland maroons state of origin
News Corp Australia

