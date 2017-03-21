QPS on standby for Katherine's greatest shave

Shave for a Cure - Katherine Webb received some police assistance from her father, Sargeant Steve Webb, to shave her head on Saturday.

KATHERINE Webb has wanted to take part in World's Greatest Shave since her close friend lost her battle with cancer about six years ago.

On Saturday morning, with the support of her father and Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb, 21-year-old Katherine watched her hair fall to the floor after raising close to $1200 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"Quite a few people who are close to me in recent times and growing up have been affected by not only blood cancer but caner in general," Katherine said.

"So this was to raise money to support however many families I can going through treatment."

Katherine said the last time she had short hair was in grade two, but she had wanted to shave her head since she was in high school.

"The first time I really wanted to do it was in grade 10 at school because one of my closest friends died of ovarian cancer when she was 15," she said.

"[This year] I signed up and... I've raised a heap of money."

Katherine's father, sister, close friend and neighbour all helped chop away at her hair, before Maryborough Sergeant Bruce Hodgens shaved the rest neatly off.

Sgt Hodgen's wife Carmel also helped with the dramatic haircut.

Donations can be accepted until June 30, search for Katherine Webb on the greatest shave website to donate or click here.