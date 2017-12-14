Free kids activities and a Christmas market at Scarness

CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Electra and Layla Greig, Suzi Geddes, Josie Street, Rachel and Lexi Greig, Annie Beattie and Krusey.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Electra and Layla Greig, Suzi Geddes, Josie Street, Rachel and Lexi Greig, Annie Beattie and Krusey. Jodie Callcott

WITH Christmas fast approaching, don't leave your shopping until the last minute.

Join thousands at this year's Fraser Coast Artslink Christmas in the Park event and grab yourself some handmade items.

Fraser Coast Artslink stall coordinator Rachel Greig said the Christmas-themed market will have 30 stalls selling quality handmade items.

"There will be handmade clothes, toys, food, jewellery... and lots of gifts," Mrs Greig said.

"No fruit and vegetables... it's more of a quality market."

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE CHRISTMAS NEWS >>

Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the event will showcase local music and dance talent and free workshops for children.

"There'll be activities for the children to do as well," Mrs Street said.

"Craft workshops and a twirling workshop which are all free to join.

"This year we're going to have a foam cannon machine here, which will be something different.

"It blows foam out that the kids can run through."

Mrs Street said in the event of wet weather, the markets will be cancelled and urged residents to check the Fraser Coast Artslink Facebook page for updates.

Christmas in the Park is on Sunday, December 17 at Scarness Park, Charlton Esplanade, Scarness from 10am-3pm.

For more information, email enquiries fca@gmail.com.