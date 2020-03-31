Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

31st Mar 2020 11:22 AM

FIFTY-FIVE new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours, taking the state total to 743.

Sixty-five of those currently suffering with coronavirus are in hospital, with seven in intensive care and five using ventilators.

coronaviruspromo

Queensland Health has issued a public health alert for the Edmonton PCYC in Cairns where it is believed a person with coronavirus attended a wresting match on March 14.

 

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced law enforcement agencies will be used to bolster contact tracing of people who have gone into quarantine or isolation. That will be run by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

More than 40,000 Queenslanders have been told to self-quarantine since the outbreak started.

 

 

Originally published as Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

More Stories

cases coronavirus crackdown editors picks quarantine queensland government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        ISLAND CLOSED: Tough measure to stop disease spread

        News FRASER Island has now been officially been closed to all visitors.

        Coffee shop fuelling community creativity

        Coffee shop fuelling community creativity

        News Suggestions to brighten the 8.5m wide by 4m high wall with a colourful mural or...

        CORONAVIRUS: Cruise couple under police escort

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Cruise couple under police escort

        News ‘There were at least 40 police at the dock plus their full-blown mobile command...

        Man hospitalised after being hit by car on Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after being hit by car on Fraser Coast

        Breaking A man in has been hospitalised after being hit by a car