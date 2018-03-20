Quarry expansion will create jobs: owner

QUARRY EXPANSION: Design documents showing the area of expansion for the current Hard Rock Quarry in Maryborough.

A PROPOSED expansion to Maryborough's Hard Rock Quarry could extend the site's lifetime by about 150 years.

But owner Richard Kingston said more jobs could be on the cards if it is approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

A development application to expand the quarry by about 73.87ha over three stages has been lodged through the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Community comments on the development have been extended to April 9.

Council documents reveal the expansion will allow about 250,000t of material to be extracted over time.

"This application seeks to increase the extraction rate as well as open a new pit face that contains a different rock resource that can be used for alternative construction/building applications,” the documents read.

"It therefore enhances the ongoing operational viability of this quarry as well as provide additional resource material for State, Local Government, private companies and individuals.”

Vegetation will be cleared to allow the project to expand into its 'Blue Pit' phase.

Hard Rock Quarry owner Richard Kingston said the proposed expansion would allow the quarry to provide more jobs for locals over time.

"There are a few extra staff members we could take on from the development,” Mr Kingston said.

"We're also looking at expanding our truck fleet, so another driver will be hired.”

To have your say on the development, send an email to enquiry@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.