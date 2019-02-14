Quarter Midgets set off a not-to-be-missed field

Phillip Roberts is one of the hot contenders in the Queensland title for V8 Dirt Modifieds at the Maryborough Speedway this weekend.

THERE'S a hot field of contenders at this weekend's race meet at Maryborough Speedway.

Former national champions including David Clark, Andrew Pezzutti and the Corbett brothers will compete against local drivers Phil Roberts and Mark Robertson in the Queensland title for V8 Dirt Modifieds.

Local competitor and Australian champion Joel Berkley will be the man to beat in round five of the Production Sedans but his main competitor, Josh Harm, will be hot on his heels.

Speedway manager Wayne Moller said they would be the guys to watch.

Joel Berkley is keen to have his first Maryborough track win in this weekend's Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series. Alistair Brightman

"Although he hasn't won at home yet, this is the only track he has raced at this year and not won at, so he is pretty keen to put one on the board this weekend," Mr Moller said.

"There will be Junior Sedans as well - round four of the series. Hot off the Australian titles last month.

"A lot of the older kids have moved up to the senior ranks, which will leave a lot of opportunity for the younger kids to step up."

The Formula 500s are returning with a couple of local competitors, including vice-president Paul Swindle.

"The Junior Formula 500s that don't get seen very often at the track will be great to watch as well," MrMoller said.

Quarter Midgets will happen pre-program.

"Kids from five to 16 will be racing Quarter Midgets - if you want to get out early that will be one to watch as well," Mr Moller said.

RACE TIME

The Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series will be held at Maryborough Speedway on Saturday, February 16.

Cost is adults $25, pensioners, students, under-18s $20, children under 12 years free with paying adult.

Gates open at 1pm, racing runs from 4-10.30pm.

Go to www.maryborough speedway.com.au for more information.