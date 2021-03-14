Quarter scale racing double the fun for hardworking Maryborough racing club

It’s taken a lot of hard work to keep the Maryborough quarter speedway going over the years and for club president Mark Nicholls, it’s good to see racing back at the track once again.

He said activity at the track, located at the Maryborough Showgrounds, had slowed down prior to COVID and was shut down because of the pandemic, but racing was now on again.

President of the Maryborough 1/4 RC Speedway, Mark Nicholls. Photo: Stuart Fast

“Our very first event was at the end of January, the Maryborough muster where we had 40 drivers, 60 cars which made for a full on trophy event,” Mr Nicholls said.

“We’ll run six club days throughout the year plus another trophy event in August, the Maryborough 200 and we’re hoping to have a lot of people come up here.

“It’s base on full sized speedway racing but we race ¼ scale cars, like the late models, dirt models, wingless cars, speedway models and sprint cars.

“There’s a lot of drivers that are top of their field here today.”



While the track may be back up a running, Mr Nicholls said the club was looking for new local members.

“It’s good hard racing and we’re family orientated. A lot of people help others who are struggling with racing, with their cars. The atmosphere is awesome and the camaraderie between everyone is why I got into it,” he said.

Mr Nicholls said the best way to get started was by contacting the club through their Facebook page where they could help newcomers into the hobby.