Queen sparks concern over ‘bruise’

Mystery surrounds the cause of the Queen’s ‘bruised’ hand. Picture: Getty Images

Mystery surrounds photos of Queen Elizabeth which show an unexplained discolouration of one of her limbs.

Wearing a white long-sleeved dress paired with black shoes, the Queen posed alongside her daughter, Princess Anne, with Queen Rania of Jordan and King Abdullah II of Jordan and their son, The Crown Prince, at Buckingham Palace last week.

But not all was what it seemed.

Social media users voiced "concerns" for the monarch, pointing out a purple and blue "bruise" on her left hand in the photos.

In the official photos, taken on March 1, show the Queen not wearing gloves with the discolouration clearly visible.

Queen Rania of Jordan, left, with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Yui Mok — WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Palace declined to comment when asked about her condition.

That didn't stop royal watchers from speculating on social media, Fox News reports.

"I love keeping up with Queen EliAbeth (sic) II but I'm concerned. Why does she have such a terrible bruise on her left hand. Did I miss something? But as always, she looks stunning!" one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted: "The lady is 92 at that age any little knock unfortunately (sic) turns into what can look severe bruises. The Queen is rather fab though isn't she???"

"Did the Queen have a fall? What is wrong with her hands? I am concerned for her," another fan pointed out.

Meantime, the Daily Express suggested the Queen's purple hand could indicate a medical issue such as "thinner skin" or bruising caused by a minor injury.