Queen to give historic broadcast

Queen Elizabeth will address the Commonwealth over the virus crisis, making it her first such address since the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Diana.

The Queen will make a landmark speech to the Commonwealth on Monday morning Australian time, as the world deals with the scourge of COVID-19.

Her Majesty's address will be only her fourth address at a time of crisis, with previous speeches including after the death of her mother in 2002, the first Gulf War in 1991, and the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

The Queen, 93, has been staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, 98, and has been in good health.

She had been in contact with her son Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson before they became ill with coronavirus and when they were not infectious.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. Her Majesty will address the Commonwealth in a special broadcast addressing the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Yui Mok/PA via AP, File

The UK has been in the grip of coronavirus with 3605 deaths, as it was about to hit the peak in the next two weeks.

"Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak," Buckingham Palace said in a statement

"The address was recorded at Windsor Castle."

The televised address will be broadcast at 5am on Monday April 6 Australian time.

It was expected that the Queen would praise the National Health Service in Britain, whose medical staff have been working tirelessly to save lives.

Prince Charles, 71, opened the new Nightingale Hospital in East London via video link on Saturday Australian time.

The British army built the 4000-bed hospital in nine days at an exhibition centre on the banks of the River Thames.

Prince Charles, who has recovered from coronavirus and remains in Scotland, said over the videolink: "As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

"None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

Prince William and Kate have been staying in Norfolk with their children as the royal family splits up the heirs to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Windsor Castle. Picture: Kensington Palace via Getty Images

There were concerns about what would happen in case any of them became sick and it was understood the distancing was a precaution to avoid all of them catching the illness.

Prince William and Kate had thanked doctors and nurses at a hospital near Birmingham over the phone this week, as the UK clapped for the National Health Service on Thursday night local time.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue was among celebrities to show their support for the NHS.

