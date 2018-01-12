Menu
Queen's Baton on the move, coming to Coast soon

The Queens Baton is on the move and will arrive on the Fraser Coast next month.
TODAY, the Queen's Baton will showcase the best of the 2018 Commonwealth Games' host city, the Gold Coast, to the world.

The baton will spend the morning at Springbrook National Park before it takes part in a sunset SkyPoint Climb in the evening.

This is the last time the Queen's Baton will be on the Gold Coast until April 1.

Fraser Coast residents can catch a glimpse of the Queen's baton when it comes to the region on Sunday, March 25.

It will visit Hervey Bay, Fraser Island and Maryborough on its journey to its final destination on the Gold Coast for the opening ceremony on April 4, 2018.

About 3,800 baton bearers are taking part in the event.

Topics:  commonwealth games gold coast hervey bay maryborough queens baton relay

