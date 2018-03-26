Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Butchulla dancers at Eurong beach during the Queen's baton relay event.
Butchulla dancers at Eurong beach during the Queen's baton relay event. Contributed
News

Queens Baton Relay reaches Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
26th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE Queen's Baton relay reached Fraser Island on the weekend.

Butchulla dancers performed to mark the occasion and the Seven Network's Weekend Sunrise crew filmed from location for the event.

Butchulla elder Aunty Shirley Blake gave the welcome to country after the Queen's Baton Relay arrived on the island.

Butchulla man Conway Burns also spoke to the Sunrise presenter live on air about how K'gari, the female white spirit, came down from the skies up above and helped Yindingie, the Rainbow Serpent, the male white spirit.

"He is the creator of the lands, the animals and people within," Mr Burns explained.A group of Butchulla people used coloured sand to create an artwork on the beach representing Yindingie's tail.

The artwork representing the belly was created in Hervey Bay and the head in Maryborough - all using coloured sand from K'gari - the traditional name for Fraser Island, Mr Burns said. Butchulla dancers performed a series of song and dance routines - two welcomes, the burad (white-breasted sea eagle), the yurul (fishing rope) and a farewell.
 

Related Items

Show More
fraser island maryborough queens baton relay
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Crime wrap on the Fraser Coast

Crime wrap on the Fraser Coast

Crime OFFENDERS have gained entry to the home and have stolen passports, a gold watch, jewellery and other personal items from the bedroom area.

  • 26th Mar 2018 6:10 AM
BREAKING: Teenager dies in horror crash

BREAKING: Teenager dies in horror crash

Breaking Car smashes into tree

GALLERY: Queen's baton arrives on Coast

GALLERY: Queen's baton arrives on Coast

News Queensland had 1800 baton bearers alone.

Pug parade a paw-fect start to the day

Pug parade a paw-fect start to the day

Community The event raises funds to help pugs.

Local Partners