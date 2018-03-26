Queens Baton Relay reaches Fraser Island

THE Queen's Baton relay reached Fraser Island on the weekend.



Butchulla dancers performed to mark the occasion and the Seven Network's Weekend Sunrise crew filmed from location for the event.



Butchulla elder Aunty Shirley Blake gave the welcome to country after the Queen's Baton Relay arrived on the island.



Butchulla man Conway Burns also spoke to the Sunrise presenter live on air about how K'gari, the female white spirit, came down from the skies up above and helped Yindingie, the Rainbow Serpent, the male white spirit.



"He is the creator of the lands, the animals and people within," Mr Burns explained.A group of Butchulla people used coloured sand to create an artwork on the beach representing Yindingie's tail.



The artwork representing the belly was created in Hervey Bay and the head in Maryborough - all using coloured sand from K'gari - the traditional name for Fraser Island, Mr Burns said. Butchulla dancers performed a series of song and dance routines - two welcomes, the burad (white-breasted sea eagle), the yurul (fishing rope) and a farewell.

