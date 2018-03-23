Queen's Baton Relay: Road closures across the Fraser Coast
ROADS across the region will be closed temporarily this Sunday as the Queen's Baton Relay passes through the Fraser Coast.
Road closures will start at 5.30am on Sunday in Hervey Bay.
In Maryborough, traffic will be diverted from Saltwater Creek Rd to Pallas St from 7am.
"The roads will be re-opened in stages as the relay passes,” Events and Recreation Portfolio Councillor Darren Everard said.
Locals are urged to get out and support the Queen's Baton Relay here on the Fraser Coast.
"We're asking people coming down to watch the runners go past to park in the side streets.”
"The intersection at Pallas St and Saltwater Creek Rd will be closed to all traffic for a short time from 3:15pm when the relay starts,” he said.
The baton will arrive at community events at Seafront Oval at 2pm in Hervey Bay, and Queens Park in Maryborough at 4.30pm.
"The events are scheduled for 1pm-3pm at the Seafront Oval and 3pm-5.30pm at Queens Park,” Cr Everard said.
FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES
Hervey Bay
Jetty Street - between the Marina and The Esplanade
The Esplanade - between Boat Harbour Drive and Miller Street
Miller Street - between The Esplanade and Pulgul Street
Pulgul Street - between Miller Street and Kent Street
Kent Street - between Pulgul Street and King Street
King Street - between Kent Street and Pier Street
Pier Street - between King Street and The Esplanade
Esplanade - between Pier Street and Thomas Street
Other affected roads are:
. Elizabeth Street . Churchill Street . New Street . Margaret Street . Hockley Lane . Alexandra Street . Crown Street . Ann Street . Witt Street . Eric Street . Robert Street . Macks Road . Fraser Street . Bideford Street . Tavistock Street . Denman Camp Road . Frank Street . Queens Road . Hervey Street . Leslie Lane . Zephyr Street . Stephenson Street . Taylor Street . Main Street
Maryborough
Saltwater Creek Road - between Sydney Street and Woodstock Street
Woodstock Street - between Saltwater Creek Road and Lennox Street
Lennox Street - between Woodstock Street and Sussex Street
Sussex Street - between Lennox Street and Bazaar Street
Adelaide Street - between Sussex Street and Ellena Street
Ellena Street - between Sussex Street and Lennox Street
Lennox Street - between Ellena Street and Kent Street
Kent Street - between Lennox Street and Richmond Street
Richmond Street - from Kent Street to eastern end of Richmond Street past Wharf Street
Other affected roads are:
. Pallas Street . Villa Street . Maryborough Airport Road . Woodrow Street . Waterson Street . Henry Street . Gaynor Street . Nuneaton Street . Ellis Street . Demaine Street . Hart Street . Hutchins Street . Creek Lane . Grosvenor Street . John Street . Churchill Street . North Street . Walker Street