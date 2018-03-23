Queen's Baton Relay: Road closures across the Fraser Coast

Keri McInerney will be one of Hervey Bay's Queen's baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games.

Keri McInerney will be one of Hervey Bay's Queen's baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games. Valerie Horton

ROADS across the region will be closed temporarily this Sunday as the Queen's Baton Relay passes through the Fraser Coast.

Road closures will start at 5.30am on Sunday in Hervey Bay.

In Maryborough, traffic will be diverted from Saltwater Creek Rd to Pallas St from 7am.

"The roads will be re-opened in stages as the relay passes,” Events and Recreation Portfolio Councillor Darren Everard said.

Locals are urged to get out and support the Queen's Baton Relay here on the Fraser Coast.

"We're asking people coming down to watch the runners go past to park in the side streets.”

"The intersection at Pallas St and Saltwater Creek Rd will be closed to all traffic for a short time from 3:15pm when the relay starts,” he said.

The baton will arrive at community events at Seafront Oval at 2pm in Hervey Bay, and Queens Park in Maryborough at 4.30pm.

"The events are scheduled for 1pm-3pm at the Seafront Oval and 3pm-5.30pm at Queens Park,” Cr Everard said.

FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES

Hervey Bay

Jetty Street - between the Marina and The Esplanade

The Esplanade - between Boat Harbour Drive and Miller Street

Miller Street - between The Esplanade and Pulgul Street

Pulgul Street - between Miller Street and Kent Street

Kent Street - between Pulgul Street and King Street

King Street - between Kent Street and Pier Street

Pier Street - between King Street and The Esplanade

Esplanade - between Pier Street and Thomas Street

Other affected roads are:

. Elizabeth Street . Churchill Street . New Street . Margaret Street . Hockley Lane . Alexandra Street . Crown Street . Ann Street . Witt Street . Eric Street . Robert Street . Macks Road . Fraser Street . Bideford Street . Tavistock Street . Denman Camp Road . Frank Street . Queens Road . Hervey Street . Leslie Lane . Zephyr Street . Stephenson Street . Taylor Street . Main Street

Maryborough

Saltwater Creek Road - between Sydney Street and Woodstock Street

Woodstock Street - between Saltwater Creek Road and Lennox Street

Lennox Street - between Woodstock Street and Sussex Street

Sussex Street - between Lennox Street and Bazaar Street

Adelaide Street - between Sussex Street and Ellena Street

Ellena Street - between Sussex Street and Lennox Street

Lennox Street - between Ellena Street and Kent Street

Kent Street - between Lennox Street and Richmond Street

Richmond Street - from Kent Street to eastern end of Richmond Street past Wharf Street

Other affected roads are:

. Pallas Street . Villa Street . Maryborough Airport Road . Woodrow Street . Waterson Street . Henry Street . Gaynor Street . Nuneaton Street . Ellis Street . Demaine Street . Hart Street . Hutchins Street . Creek Lane . Grosvenor Street . John Street . Churchill Street . North Street . Walker Street