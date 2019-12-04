Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire.
A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire.
Crime

Queensland arsonist laughed at burnt cat

by Cheryl Goodenough
4th Dec 2019 12:51 PM

A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire that he started because the couple had an argument, a court has been told.

After starting the fire in one room the 32-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told his partner she had about 25 seconds to get out the house.

The man has been sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court to four years' imprisonment, wholly suspended, after pleading guilty to arson, wounding and serious assault.

More Stories

arson arsonist burnt fire qld fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed labelling laws could prop up Bay seafood industry

        premium_icon Proposed labelling laws could prop up Bay seafood industry

        News A Hervey Bay seafood company is just one of many that would benefit from proposed new food laws

        New tree makes history in time for party in the park

        premium_icon New tree makes history in time for party in the park

        News A new Hervey Bay Christmas tree has been installed

        TIME TO HEAL: First Nations people unite in dance

        premium_icon TIME TO HEAL: First Nations people unite in dance

        News ‘Dance uplifts any drain or pain that has been inflicted throughout our lives’