Queensland bins bags from July 1

WHILE researching an alternative to single-use plastic bags, Jeanine Croxon came across the Boomerang Bag movement.

Established on the Gold Coast in 2007, Ms Croxon said the global movement provides retailers with fabric bags for customers to purchase.

"I've always had my own fair-trade business... and I just happen to come across them (Boomerang Bags) on Google," Ms Croxon said.

"I contacted the lady straight away and said 'how can I get involved? I just love this and I want to bring it to our community'."

From there, Ms Croxon and three dedicated ladies began sewing their own Boomerang Bags which can be found at Pie & Pastry Paradise and Nana's Pantry for just $2 each.

"It's all part of eliminating waste," she said.

"We use quilts and pillow cases and sheets that have been handed in.

"Last week, a lady brought us a whole lot of feed bags she uses to feed her stock.

"We're now sewing those because they're recycled plastic that you can put your cold stuff into."

She said the State Government's ban of single-use plastic bags on July 1, was the start of bigger things to come.

"It'll all eventually have to go because our planet has only got so much life span left," she said.

"We need to do something otherwise what will be left for our generations to come?

"It's a process. You can't do everything overnight and I think the process will happen slowly.

"It will eliminate more plastic from going into the ocean for a start.

"That's our main focus at the moment, is keeping plastic out of the ocean."

Ms Croxon said to keep up with the demand of the Boomerang Bags, they were looking for sewers, recycled fabric and used sewing machines.

For more details, email jeaninecroxon@gmail.com.