Queensland Budget 2019: Did Fraser Coast get enough?

Sherele Moody
by
11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.

Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion to the area on Tuesday, with most of the cash -  $2.7b - heading towards the health services covering Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Kingaroy and Gympie.

The government has also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure and $46.2m for education needs across the Wide Bay.

The biggest allocation for the Fraser Coast was $6m for the Maryborough State School upgrade works.

A further $5.5m will help pay for the Maryborough Hospital emergency department refurbishment and other upgrades.
Maryborough's Searle Street depot redevelopment received $3 million.

Fraser Coast commitments also include the following:

• Howard substation upgrade: $3.5 million;
• Hervey Bay State High School: $2.5 million;
• $5480,000 for the Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.
• Eskdale Park Trust: $495,000; 
• Maryborough Cooloola Road, Poona and Maaroom Road Intersection upgrades: $100,000;  
• Bakers Road Floodway: $95,000; 
• Burrum Heads Bowls Club: $61,875; and
• River Heads boat ramp: $50,000.

