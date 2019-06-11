Queensland Budget 2019: Did Fraser Coast get enough?

HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.



Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion to the area on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $2.7b - heading towards the health services covering Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Kingaroy and Gympie.



The government has also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure and $46.2m for education needs across the Wide Bay.



The biggest allocation for the Fraser Coast was $6m for the Maryborough State School upgrade works.



A further $5.5m will help pay for the Maryborough Hospital emergency department refurbishment and other upgrades.

Maryborough's Searle Street depot redevelopment received $3 million.

Fraser Coast commitments also include the following:



• Howard substation upgrade: $3.5 million;

• Hervey Bay State High School: $2.5 million;

• $5480,000 for the Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.

• Eskdale Park Trust: $495,000;

• Maryborough Cooloola Road, Poona and Maaroom Road Intersection upgrades: $100,000;

• Bakers Road Floodway: $95,000;

• Burrum Heads Bowls Club: $61,875; and

• River Heads boat ramp: $50,000.

