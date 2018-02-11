Menu
Queensland continues charge to finals

STATE REP: Paige Hatherell,14, is playing at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships.
STATE REP: Paige Hatherell,14, is playing at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

BROTHERS Shamrocks bowler Paige Hatherell's economical bowling helped Queensland secure second spot on the National Indigenous Cricket Championships ladder.

Queensland's sole loss of the tournament came when favourites New South Wales steamrolled to a seven-wicket win on Friday.

Paige didn't bat, and was hit for eight runs from her only over.

Queensland bounced back to the winner's circle against South Australia on Saturday. Paige took 0-7 from two overs as her side won by 54 runs.

Queensland play Victoria on Sunday afternoon, with finals on Monday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
