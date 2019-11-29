Queensland Country honours for lifesaving siblings Duo to race in Interbranch comp

Hannah and Josh Horton to represent Queensland Country in Surf Lifesaving.

Hannah and Josh Horton to represent Queensland Country in Surf Lifesaving.

SURF LIFESAVING:Dynamic brother and sister surf lifesavers Hannah and Josh Horton will proudly fly the Hervey Bay flag when they represent Queensland County in the Queensland Interbranch Championships this weekend.

The siblings will compete against Sunshine Coast, South Coast and Point Danger.

Selected in the team of 40 they will compete in the beach sprints, relays and flags.

Hannah will represent in the under-15 division while Josh will aim up in the under- 13s.

“We are proud to represent Hervey Bay and it will be a great experience,” Hannah said.

Josh share the sentiment and knows that they will have fun.

Proud mum Danielle believes it is a fitting result for the hard work the pair have put in over the past few years. “They couldn’t have made it without the support of the Surf Club and their coaches Tony Grima and Sticks McGavin,” she said.

Club president Darren Everard congratulated both for their selection in the team.

“It is an outstanding effort to make that team and they will represent our club and Queensland county proudly.

“It is always good to beat the teams from South East Queensland,” he said.

The Interbranch Championships will be held over the two days of the weekend with both competitors events to be held on Saturday.

“Darren and I will be down there to support them and cheer them on,” Danielle said.