Queensland craft brewers have dominated the charts of Australia's other hottest 100.

Five of the top 10 beers in 2020s GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Brewers came from the Sunshine State.

Balter's XPA pale ale placed third and its Hazy IPA placed seventh, with Your Mates' Larry pale ale fourth, Black Hops' G.O.A.T. IPA fifth and Ballistic Hawaiian Haze sixth.

Based in Currumbin, Balter Brewing Company took to Facebook to announce their strong showing of five beers making the list, four in the top 25.

"Thank you to everybody that backed a Balter and continue to support our beers," the company posted to social media.

"So many great beers in the hundred."

Ballistic Brewing owner David Kitchen at the Salisbury brewhouse. Picture: Richard Walker

Salisbury-based Ballistic Brewing was also cheering a spot in the top 10 and five drops in the top 100.

Ballistic Brewing owner David Kitchen said community support from residents of Tarragindi and Salisbury that had propelled his brewery forward "hadn't dropped one iota", Mr Kitchen said.

He said the craft brewing sector, particularly in Queensland, had become well established.

"I think breweries are getting a lot more serious about this," Mr Kitchen said.

"Now our consumer expects our beers to be consistent from one week to the next.

"I think the actual quality and consistency of what's being produced in Australia is light years ahead of what it was."

Mr Kitchen said beers from Ballistic had placed sixth, 39th, 55th, 65th and 97th in the countdown.

Originally published as Queensland craft brews dominate nation's top 10