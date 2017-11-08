Pauline Hanson under cloud: 'I am not a dual citizen'

PAULINE Hanson has been forced to fend off questions surrounding her citizenship, after concerns emerged she may be a British dual citizen.

Senator Hanson reportedly told Woman's Day magazine in February 2010 she was relocating to Britain where she could hold dual citizenship.

While the senator said yesterday she had not officially checked her ­status, she maintained she held only Australian citizenship as both of her parents were born in the country, with her grandparents born overseas.

"No, I am not eligible for British citizenship. Many years ago that was if your grandparents were born in England, but they actually stopped that," she said.

"I can assure everyone I am not eligible for British citizenship."

Senator Hanson said she was happy to provide the required paperwork to prove she did not hold dual citizenship.

"I haven't gone through any process because I know the process … I am very confident that I don't have dual citizenship," she said.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gin Gin yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

The curveball threatened to derail her state election campaign, while also ­facing questions over the ­whereabouts of state leader Steve Dickson.

However, Senator Hanson strongly declared she was the leader of the party and that Mr Dickson would take her role next week while she fulfilled her duties in the Senate.

With Mr Dickson making a cameo appearance on day one of the campaign, Senator Hanson said that his first priority was ­winning his own seat of Buderim.

Polls show the LNP vote had increased since his defection to One Nation.

"I am the national president, I am the Senator for Queensland and I take the message back to Steve and, when I am in Parliament next week, Steve will be out here again," she said.

"It's no different when you have Bill Shorten or Malcolm Turnbull who are out here campaigning for their own party.

"I am the face of the party, people do recognise me and I am also a senator.

"I think I am getting behind my candidates; of course I should be supporting them and being on the road with them. Steve will take up that lead role when I am in Parliament next week."