Clive Palmer in Townsville endorsing his Clive Palmer's United Australia Party candidates. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

Queensland election to be family affair for Palmer’s party

Carlie Walker
6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
THE Queensland election has turned into a family affair for controversial Australian businessman Clive Palmer.

Anna Palmer was named as the United Australia Party candidate for Currumbin on Friday, a month out from polling day.

Last week the Chronicle revealed Mr Palmer's father-in-law, Alexandar Sokolov, would run in the seat of Maryborough.

Mr Palmer's brother-in-law, Gueorgui Sokolov, and his former bodyguard Andrew Rockliff are also standing as candidates in the election.

Martin Brewster, Palmer's nephew and the procurement director of Queensland Nickel, is standing again for the party.

Mr Sokolov, who will stand for the United Australia Party at the upcoming election, became embroiled in the saga surrounding Mr Palmer's nickel refinery company, Queensland Nickel, which collapsed in 2016.

In July, 2017, it was reported Mr Sokolov had been gifted $7.6 million of Queensland Nickel's money.

Last year, Mr Palmer agreed to cover the full cost of entitlements for sacked Queensland Nickel workers, after he reached a deal with liquidators to settle debts owed by his Townsville business.

Mr Sokolov will stand against incumbent Labor member Bruce Saunders, LNP candidate Denis Chapman, Samantha Packer from the Informed Medical Options Party, One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Greens candidate Craig Armstrong.

