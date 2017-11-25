Qld votes: The top 25 electorates to watch

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (second from left) turns the sod for the new stadium in Townsville with northern candidates Scott Stewart, Aaron Harper and Coralee O'Rourke.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (second from left) turns the sod for the new stadium in Townsville with northern candidates Scott Stewart, Aaron Harper and Coralee O'Rourke.

THESE are the 25 seats that will decide who gets to govern Queensland for the next three years.

Thousands voted in brand new constituencies today, following a massive overhaul of boundaries and the creation of four extra seats in the now 93-seat Parliament.

The new boundaries, a new voting system and the resurgence of One Nation will make today's election one of the most difficult to call in recent history.

One Nation is set to play kingmaker in multiple seats across the state and could pick up at least two to four of its own. The resurgent party has been polling well in seats like Thuringowa, where its primary vote is sitting at almost 23 per cent. On a two-party preferred basis, it is sitting neck and neck with Labor at 50 per cent.

Where the hot seats are located

In Brisbane, the changes have made two key LNP seats - Mansfield and Mount Ommaney - notionally Labor.

In South Brisbane, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is fighting to keep her seat against a surging Greens vote.

That vote will also likely impact on the redistributed LNP seat of Maiwar, where former Newman government minister Scott Emerson is battling to win a fourth term.

The Courier-Mail Galaxy poll shows Labor and the LNP have ended the campaign with the same two-party-preferred vote they started it with.

Labor is sitting at 52 per cent to the LNP's 48 per cent.

Both need to win at least 47 seats to govern in their own right.

Here, our political team and former premiers Peter Beattie and Campbell Newman give their verdicts on seats that will decide this poll.

Sid Cramp

1. GAVEN

Sid Cramp - LNP *

Meaghan Scanlon (ALP)

Sally Spain (The Greens)

OUR VERDICT: Too close to call

PETER BEATTIE: Labor can win

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP retains

Rowan Holzberger (ALP), left, Robert Buegge (IND), Amin Javanmard (Greens) and Sam O'Connor (LNP).

2. BONNEY (NEW SEAT)

Sam O'Connor (LNP)

Ron Nightingale (Ind)

Rowan Holzberger (ALP)

Amin Javanmard (The Greens)

Robert Buegge - (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: Too close to call

PETER BEATTIE: Labor can win

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP will win

Linus Power

3. LOGAN

Gloria Vicario (LNP)

Liam Jenkinson (The Greens)

Scott Bannan (PHON)

Danielle Cox - (Ind)

Linus Power (ALP) *

Daniel Murphy (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: Labor retains

PETER BEATTIE: Labor retains on preferences

CAMBELL NEWMAN: Labor retains narrowly

Ian Walker

4. MANSFIELD

Ian Walker (LNP)*

Barbara Bell (The Greens)

Corrine McMillan (ALP)

Neil Symes (PHON)

OUR VERDICT: Labor gain

PETER BEATTIE: Labor gain

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: Labor gain

Jackie Trad

5. SOUTH BRISBANE

Karel Boele (Ind)

Jackie Trad (ALP) *

Cameron Murray (Ind)

Amy MacMahon (The Greens)

Karagh-Mae Kelly (Ind)

Simon Quinn (LNP)

Frank Jordan (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: Labor retains

PETER BEATTIE: Labor retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: Labor retains

Tarnya Smith

6. MOUNT OMMANEY

Jenny Mulkearns (The Greens)

Tarnya Smith (LNP) *

Ian Eugarde (PHON)

Jess Pugh (ALP)

OUR VERDICT: Labor gain

PETER BEATTIE: Labor gain. These are the sorts of seats where people won't want to see One Nation deals

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: Labor gain

Scott Emerson

7. MAIWAR

Michael Berkman (The Greens)

Anita Diamond (Ind)

Ali King (ALP)

Scott Emerson (LNP)*

OUR VERDICT: LNP retains

PETER BEATTIE: LNP retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: ALP gain but a knife-edge contest

Jim McDonald

8. LOCKYER

Jim McDonald (LNP) *

Jim Savage (PHON)

Ian Simons (The Greens)

Nicole Lincoln (ALP)

Tony Parr (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: LNP retains

PETER BEATTIE: LNP retains after tough fight with One Nation

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP retains

Mark Furner

9. FERNY GROVE

Elizabeth World (The Greens)

Nick Elston (LNP)

Mark Furner (ALP) *

Lisa Foo (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: Labor retains

PETER BEATTIE: Labor retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: Labor retains

Tim Mander

10. EVERTON

Tim Mander (LNP) *

Bridget Clinch (The Greens)

David Greene (ALP)

OUR VERDICT: LNP retains

PETER BEATTIE: LNP retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP retains

Tracy Davis

11. ASPLEY

Bart Mellish (ALP)

James Hansen (The Greens)

Steve Ross (Ind)

Neil Skilbeck (Civil Liberties, Consumer Rights, No Tolls)

Shaun Byrne (PHON)

Tracy Davis - LNP *

Zachary King - (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: Labor gain

PETER BEATTIE: LNP retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP retains

Rick Williams

12. PUMICESTONE

Michael Hoogwaerts (ALP)

Simone Wilson (LNP)

Rick Williams (Ind) *

Jason Burgess (Ind)

Tony Longland (The Greens)

Greg Fahey (PHON)

OUR VERDICT: LNP gain

PETER BEATTIE: Labor gain but a tough call

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP gain

Andrew Powell

13. GLASS HOUSE

Tracey Bell-Henselin (PHON)

Andrew Powell (LNP) *

Sue Mureau (Ind)

Brent Hampstead (ALP)

Sue Weber (The Greens)

OUR VERDICT: Possible Labor gain but close call

PETER BEATTIE: One of the most marginal LNP seats. Possible gain for Labor.

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: ALP gain

Steve Dickson

14. BUDERIM

Brent Mickelberg (LNP)

Ken Mackenzie (ALP)

Steven Dickson (PHON) *

Tracy Burton (The Greens)

OUR VERDICT: LNP win

PETER BEATTIE: LNP win

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP will reclaim from One Nation

Bruce Saunders

15. MARYBOROUGH

Roger Currie (Ind)

Richard Kingston (LNP)

James Hansen (PHON)

Bruce Saunders (ALP) *

Craig Armstrong (The Greens)

OUR VERDICT: Possible One Nation win

PETER BEATTIE: Labor retains as one of the surprises

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: One Nation win

Leanne Donaldson

16. BUNDABERG

Alan Corbett (Ind)

Richard William Smith (Ind)

Richard Glass (Ind)

Marianne Buchanan (The Greens)

Leanne Donaldson (ALP) *

David Batt (LNP)

Jane Truscott (PHON)

OUR VERDICT: LNP gain

PETER BEATTIE: Labor retains but hard to call

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP gain

Brittany Lauga

17. KEPPEL

Matt Loth (PHON)

Brittany Lauga (ALP) *

Clancy Mullbrick (The Greens)

Peter Blundell (LNP)

OUR VERDICT: Labor retains

PETER BEATTIE: Labor retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP gain

Jim Pearce

18. MIRANI

Kerry Latter (LNP)

Stephen Andrew (PHON)

Jim Pearce (ALP) *

Christine Carlisle (The Greens)

OUR VERDICT: Too close to call

PETER BEATTIE: Labor retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP gain

Dale Last

19. BURDEKIN

Dale Last (LNP) *

Sam Cox (ON)

Mathew Bing (Greens)

Michael Brunker (ALP)

OUR VERDICT: LNP retains

PETER BEATTIE: Possible Labor gain on One Nation preferences

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP retains

Jason Costigan

20. WHITSUNDAY

Noel Skippen (PHON)

Jason Costigan (LNP) *

Imogen Lindenberg (The Greens)

Dan van Blarcom (Ind)

Jenny Whitney (KAP)

Bronwyn Taha (ALP)

OUR VERDICT: Labor gain

PETER BEATTIE: 50/50 between Labor and One Nation

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: Labor gain

Aaron Harper

21. THURINGOWA

Mike Rubenach (The Greens)

Aaron Harper (ALP) *

Nick Martinez (LNP)

Stephen Lane (Ind)

Mark Thornton (PHON)

Terry Fox (KAP)

OUR VERDICT: One Nation win

PETER BEATTIE: Too close to call

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: One Nation win

Coralee O'Rourke

22. MUNDINGBURRA

Dennis Easzon (Ind)

Mal Charlwood (PHON)

Jenny Brown (The Greens)

Mike Abraham (KAP)

Geoff Virgo (Ind)

Coralee O'Rourke (Labor) *

Matthew Derlagen (LNP)

Alan Birrell (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: LNP gain

PETER BEATTIE: One Nation win

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: LNP gain

Andrew Cripps

23. HINCHINBROOK

Peter Raffles (Ind)

Margaret Bell (PHON)

Lyle Burness (The Greens)

Nick Dametto (KAP)

Paul Jacob (ALP)

Andrew Cripps (LNP) *

OUR VERDICT: LNP retains

PETER BEATTIE: Possible One Nation win

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: One Nation win

Shane Knuth

24. HILL

Diana O'Brien (ALP)

Mario Quagliata (LNP)

Johanna Kloot (The Greens)

Chester Gordon Tuxford (Ind)

Shane Knuth (KAP) *

Stewart Worth (Ind)

OUR VERDICT: KAP retains

PETER BEATTIE: KAP retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: KAP retains

Craig Crawford

25. BARRON RIVER

Michael Trout (LNP)

Andrew Hodgetts (Ind)

Cameron Boyd (The Greens)

Craig Crawford (ALP) *

Cheryl Tonkin (Ind))

Andrew Schebella (PHON)

OUR VERDICT: Labor retains

PETER BEATTIE: Close but Labor retains

CAMPBELL NEWMAN: Labor retains

Poll Position