GO GREEN: Hervey Bay embracing renewable electricity

THE Whale City is officially going green and reducing its electricity bills at the same time.

Hervey Bay has been named in the top three postcodes in Australia with the highest uptake of rooftop solar.

According to the new Clean Energy Australia snapshot, more than two million households now have rooftop solar and the installed capacity of household solar has now topped 8.1 GW.

The report named Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Toowoomba as the top areas in Australia where rooftop solar is being installed.

In large-scale solar, an average of more than two big solar farms of 5 MW and over were commissioned each month in 2018, adding a total of 1442 MW of new capacity.

Earlier this year, the Susan River Solar Farm was opened.

Occupying a size of about 176 football fields and boasting 290,000 solar panels, the Susan River Solar Farm is already generating enough electricity to power up to 40,000 homes on the Fraser Coast.

In January, the developers of the Teebar Solar Farm received their 534A letter from the Australian Energy Market Operator, giving them the green light for development.

Across Australia, 87 solar farm projects were under construction or financially committed at the end of 2018.

According to the snapshot, renewables have generated 7000 jobs since 2017, with investment in renewable energy doubling to $20billion.

Renewable energy generation now makes up 21percent of the market, which is a record share.