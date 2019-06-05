Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sleet falling in Eukey in the early hours of June 4.
Sleet falling in Eukey in the early hours of June 4.
Weather

Qld freezes as mercury plummets below zero

by Jesse Kuch
5th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS have endured another extremely cold morning as the temperature dropped below OC in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and the Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba went as low as -0.9C at 4.43am this morning, while Applethorpe and Oakey were -0.3C and -0.4C respectively.

Roma also registered -0.2C and Dalby 0C.

 

Caitlin Lancaster plays in the snow at Eukey.
Caitlin Lancaster plays in the snow at Eukey.

Roma and Dalby are both due for sunny days with maximum temperatures of 18C.

Although not quite as cold, the southeast still had a chilly morning â€" dropping as low as 8C in parts of Brisbane, 10C on the Gold Coast and 8.8C on the Sunshine Coast early this morning.

The Gold Coast is due for a possible shower and a maximum temperature of 21C.

More Stories

editors picks queensland weather winter

Top Stories

    GIG GUIDE: 21 live gigs to get you grooving this weekend

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 21 live gigs to get you grooving this weekend

    Food & Entertainment Catch talented local musicians on stage around the Fraser Coast this weekend.

    • 5th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Secret sex game with nephew exposed in M'boro court

    premium_icon Secret sex game with nephew exposed in M'boro court

    Crime An innocent drawing has exposed a "secret game” of sexual abuse

    Fraser Coast set to shiver through another chilly morning

    premium_icon Fraser Coast set to shiver through another chilly morning

    News Hervey Bay will be a little warmer at seven degrees.

    Man found with loaded gun after fleeing from police

    premium_icon Man found with loaded gun after fleeing from police

    Crime A knife and pistol were found near the man's bike after his arrest