Queensland freezes as temps fall as low as -3.7°C

QUEENSLAND towns have shivered through the coldest morning in two years today as other parts of the state dropped to below freezing temperatures.

While Brisbane residents shivered through 6C temperatures at 5.30am, the mercury plummeted to -3.7C out at Warwick on the Darling Downs.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Jeff Karey said it was the coldest temperature Brisbane had experienced in the past two years.

Out on the Granite Belt in Applethorpe, residents felt a frosty -2.3C at 6am when temperatures fell across the region. It was a couple of degrees below the average for this time of year.

HOW COLD WAS IT AT YOUR PLACE?

Amberley: -0.4°C

Applethorpe: -2.5°C



Biloela: 3°C



Blackwater: 8.2°C



Brisbane: 5.9°C



Bundaberg: 7.1°C



Charleville: 1.6°C



Coolangatta: 3.6°C



Dalby: -0.5°C

Emerald: 9.3°C



Gatton: 11.8°C



Gladstone: 13.6°C



Gympie: 0.8°C



Hamilton Is: 19.7°C



Hervey Bay: 6.3°C



Kingaroy: -1.5°C



Mackay 15.1°C



Maroochydore: 4.1°C



Maryborough: 4.1°C



Miles: -1.5°C



Moranbah 8.4°C



Nambour: 5.7°C



Oakey: -2.1°C



Proserpine: 10.4°C



Redcliffe: 6.9



Rockhampton: 10.1°C



Roma: -0.9°C



St George: 2.4°C



Tewantin: 7.5°C



Toowoomba: 7.9°C



Warwick: -3.7°C



Wellcamp Airport: -1.1°C

Mr Karey said it was pretty standard weather for this time of year, with minimum temperatures expected to creep up during the week.

"It's pretty static so what we've seen over the past 24 hours is probably what's going to persist for the next four of five days at least with little chance of rainfall," he said.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to above average in parts of the state later today.