Queensland Government returns to electricity market

Michael Madigan, The Courier-Mail | 13th Aug 2017 5:30 AM

QUEENSLANDERS are about to get a reprieve from soaring electricity prices with potential discounts of up to $350 on offer as the State Government returns to the electricity market after a decade long absence.

Alinta Energy, headquartered in Perth, will enter the market this week in partnership with Queensland Government-owned CS Energy, providing electricity to residential and small commercial industrial consumers in the Energex distribution area in the southeastern corner, the Courier Mail reports.

A 25 per cent, two-year discount will be offered to new customers, saving an average household an estimated $350 on their bill across the 24 months.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, stung into action by soaring power prices which have left about 460 Queenslanders a week being disconnected, plans to shake up the market by forcing an electricity price war among retailers.

