Qld Governor marks 100th birthday of Urangan Pier

100 YEARS ago, Queensland governor Hamilton Goold-Adams stood on the Urangan Pier and declared it open for the people of Hervey Bay.

This morning, history came full circle as the current governor, Paul de Jersey, stepped on stage to celebrate the Pier's 100th birthday in front of hundreds of locals.

Attended by councillors, state and federal members and hundreds of residents across the Fraser Coast, the Centenary celebrations saw the governor make his official entrance via traditional horse carriage, following the bagpipes and vintage vehicle parade down Pier St.

Mr de Jersey, who had grown up in Maryborough as a child, said he had fond memories of the pier when he lived in the region.

"100 years ago...Queensland's 12th governor, Sir Hamilton, descended from the locomotive engine he had piloted on the jetty, to declare the Urangan jetty open.

"While the railway trunks are long-gone, and the pier no longer transports sugar, fuel and general produce...the Urangan Pier remains critical for the economic and social life of the region.

Urangan Pier Centenary Celebrations - acting mayor George Seymour and Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey AC unveil the commemoration plaque. Alistair Brightman

"I fondly recall visiting the pier during my childhood years living in Maryborough in the 1950s. It was, to me then, a remarkable engineering feat, and still is, even in its slightly truncated form."

Following the speech, Mr de Jersey said what he saw from the crowd was "a terrific outpouring of esteem from the community."