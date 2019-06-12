Wright returns to airwaves for Langer Cup
Former Queensland and Australian rugby league forward David Wright has spent decades as an expert rugby league commentator to the best in the business.
And last week he wound the clock back when he returned to his old school of Wavell SHS to propel his dulcet tones across the airwaves as part of the historic joint Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy clash between Wavell and Keebra Park SHS.
"I thought how good would that be,'' said Wright, who left Wavell SHS in 1968.
"It was so special for me to comeback after 50 years. I have gone back once or twice, but here was this chance to call this game.
"I reckon I have done a 1000 games of commentary, but this one was very special to me.
Wright, a magnificent Queensland forward from the 1970s and an Australian Test representative, has spent 40 years behind the microphone as expert commentator on both commercial television and ABC radio and television, and even today dabbles with Tigers TV (Easts league).
He has sat side saddle to men like Billy J Smith, David Fordham, Gerry Collins, Peter Meares, Cyril Connell, Terry Kennedy and George Doniger, the best in the business.
To complete the occasion last week, Wright also presented the jerseys to the Wavell side prior to kick-off.
"I told them to pledge to uphold the legacy of the Wavell jersey.
"I told them when I played as a 15-year-old Wavell had a seven year legacy. Today they have a 60 year legacy and that is what you have to uphold.''
Wright's rev up helped, with Wavell going on to secure an enormous victory against Keebra Park.
Wright said he "commended'' The Courier-Mail for livestreaming the Langer Cup which showcased a "very, very good'' standard of play.
Livestreaming of the Langer Cup will continue on Wednesday night.
The Courier-Mail along with News Corp's regional websites and Queensland School Sport Rugby League has partnered to start livestreaming of the premier schoolboy league competitions in the State - the Allan Langer Cup in the southeast and the Aaron Payne Cup in Central Queensland.
AARON PAYNE CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 12
Ignatius Park v The Cathedral College, 9am
St Brendan's College Yeppoon v Kirwan State High, 10.15am
Rockhampton Grammar School v St Patrick's College Mackay, 11.30am
ALLAN LANGER CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 12
Palm Beach-Currumbin v Wavell Heights, 5.30pm
Ipswich State High School v St Mary's Toowoomba, 5.30pm
Marsden State High School v Keebra Park, 6pm