Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Jeannette Young
Dr Jeannette Young State of Queensland
News

Queensland Health puts Wide Bay coronavirus rumours to rest

Crystal Jones
by
5th Mar 2020 3:12 PM

"THERE have been no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Bundaberg or Hervey Bay".

That's the message from Queensland Health following rumours on social media.

A screenshot of a social media post had been circulating on Facebook, with a woman claiming she had been diagnosed with coronavirus in Bundaberg. 

Another separate rumour had circulated that there were people in hospital in Hervey Bay with the illness. 

Following the NewsMail's enquiries, it was confirmed this was not the case. 

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the community could feel safe. 

"Queenslanders can feel confident that local health authorities are leaving no stone unturned in keeping them safe from novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," she said. 

"Our experienced team of experts have responded well to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.

"While working hard on containing the virus, the team has also been planning the next phases of our response to keep Queenslanders safe. 

"This includes daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to coordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

"Our focus is on providing clear information to stakeholders and community groups, well-resourced health facilities, ensuring appropriate equipment is in place and availability of medication.

"This work is being done in conjunction with our state, interstate and Federal counterparts.

"Queenslanders can do their part by practicing good hygiene.

"Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes.

"Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

"If you have been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell please call 13HEALTH, your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment.

"Calling ahead to the GP surgery or hospital to let them know your symptoms and travel history helps them prepare for your arrival.

"Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH.

"It's wise to always have some extra food at home and other supplies like medications and baby needs or pet food, however there is no need to excessively stockpile anything.

"Queenslanders can prepare an emergency kit to last for 14 days that contains non-perishable food, medications and other supplies like baby needs or pet food.

"Emergency kits are good practice in preparation for any natural disaster or emergency situation."

Up-to-date and reliable information on COVID-19 can be found at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.
 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus queensland health
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        premium_icon Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

        News We asked the head of a popular Australian burger chain whether a store is coming to the Heritage City. Here’s his response.

        Cow crash lands three in hospital

        premium_icon Cow crash lands three in hospital

        Offbeat One patient had suspected spinal injuries after a car crashed into a cow

        Young Bay agent gets top marketing award

        premium_icon Young Bay agent gets top marketing award

        News Ms Wright was commended for embracing digital and social marketing platforms

        Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        premium_icon Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        News One person was trying to get a photo with a dingo by feeding it a biscuit