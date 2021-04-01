Menu
Greater Brisbane lockdown to be lifted from midday: "Easter is good to go"
Health

Queensland Health responds to supermarket COVID scare

Matty Holdsworth
1st Apr 2021 10:53 AM

UPDATE: Queensland Health says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Sunshine Coast and a person who tested positive to the virus had not visited a Mountain Creek supermarket.

It comes after store management at Woolworths Mountain Creek said a person who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store on March 22.

However, Queensland Health said it was a contact of a confirmed case who visited the store, not a person who had tested positive.

Queensland Health said the department approached the Karawatha Drive store to inform them a person who had been in contact with positive case had visited the store.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said it was part of the department’s risk assessment process.

Woolworths Mountain Creek has since deep cleaned the store.

Woolworths has been approached for comment.

WATCH: School worker’s anti-COVID rant caught on video

WATCH LIVE: Easter ‘good to go’ as Premier lifts lockdown

INITIAL: A Sunshine Coast supermarket was deep cleaned after a person believed to have tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store, according to its store management.

The store is Mountain Creek Woolworths on Karawatha Drive.

Queensland Health is yet to confirm whether a person visited the store and the store is not listed on Queensland Health’s contact tracing section of its website.

A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health says the information is incorrect.
A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health says the information is incorrect.

According to a customer notice written by store manager Russell Semgreen, the person who tested positive visited the store on March 22 from 4.15-4.40pm.

“As a good retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight (Wednesday March 31),” the notice reads.

“The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores.”

Anyone who had been in the store on March 22 and became unwell should contact the Queensland Health hotline on 1800 020 080.

More to come.

