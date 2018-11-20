Queensland indoor hockey honours for Maryborough quartet

Maryborough's Trudi Pedersen in action for Queensland at the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships at Goulburn last year.

Maryborough's Trudi Pedersen in action for Queensland at the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships at Goulburn last year. Greg Thompson/Click In Focus

HOCKEY: Four Maryborough Hockey products have been named in Queensland indoor hockey teams.

The Tucker brothers, Jack and Roy, have been named for Queensland's male under-21s team while Carter Chappell was named a shadow.

Australian representative Trudi Pedersen was named in Queensland's open women's team.

All four are products of Wallaroo Hockey Club.

Chappell and Tuckers play for Norths in the Brisbane, while Pedersen was part of the Wallaroos team which won this year's Maryborough District Hockey Association Division 1 women's title.

Pedersen first represented Australia in indoor hockey at the Four Nations tournament in Durban, South Africa, in 2016.

Her 2017 was hampered by an ankle injury, but she again earned the opportunity to be one of two Queenslanders in the green and gold for the national development squad's American tour.

The Australian Indoor Hockey Festival will be held at Veolia Arena in Goulburn, New South Wales, from January 4-26, 2019.

The under-21s will play from January 18-22, with the opens from January 23-26.