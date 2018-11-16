Queensland’s shocking jobs figures

Queensland has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

QUEENSLAND has inherited the unenviable mantle of the nation's jobless capital after the state's unemployment queue grew by almost 7000 people in a single month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shrugged off the data. Picture: File/Peter Wallis

The latest jobs data for October revealed Queensland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 6.3 per cent - the worst result of any state or territory.

A loss of 5000 full-time jobs caused the employment crash while the number of people participating in the workforce remained stable.

The poor figures came as ministers lauded their achievements on the final sitting day of State Parliament for 2018.

Queensland's jobless rate would be considerably higher without the Government's extraordinary hiring spree adding 7000 extra public servants in the first six months of 2018.

The state's result was in contrast to national figures, which recorded their 25th consecutive monthly growth in full-time job numbers.

Australia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 5 per cent after 32,800 jobs were created.

Australia's other major mining state, WA, chalked up its lowest unemployment rate in more than 12 months at 5.7 per cent after full-time jobs grew by more than 11,000.

Economist Gene Tunney said the figures showed the Queensland economy continued to underperform.

"Jobs growth is non-existent and both the trend and seasonally adjusted employment measures declined marginally in October," he said.

"As I've said many times before, our State Government urgently needs to review all the regulatory and policy settings that could be holding back Queensland businesses from reaching their full potential."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shrugged off the data, saying the jobless queue was longer under the LNP.

"In all seriousness, we know that the economy will sometimes go through its ups and downs," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk had earlier released a progress report on Labor's election commitments and declared it made for "excellent Christmas reading".

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander said Labor's mismanagement and new taxes had hurt Queensland.

"With business confidence down, the highest unemployment in the nation, and an economy that's practically flatlined, it's clear Labor has no plan for Queensland's economy," he said.