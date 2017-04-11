Queensland Labor announces candidate for Hervey Bay

The Labor candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay has been announced.

QUEENSLAND Labor has announced their candidate for the electorate of Hervey Bay at the next state election, with three parties now vying for the coastal seat.

Adrian Tantari, a local of 17 years, will contest the seat alongside incumbent Ted Sorensen and One Nation's Damian Huxham when the next state election is called.

Mr Tantari said he was standing to give the community "experienced representation and leadership at a time when it has gone sorely missing."

"I believe in an inclusive and diverse community and I won't be pandering to those that want to divide us. A collaborative community is a force that can't be beaten," he said.

"There is a lot to be done in the Hervey Bay electorate, as we prepare our community for the challenges of the next growth surge in our region."

"I will bring to this role an extensive lifetime of many working roles in understanding how business, government and the community works. There will be no second guessing from me, not like other candidates."