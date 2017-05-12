Queensland mayor faces dismissal at tribunal

EMBATTLED Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft could face suspension or dismissal by the Department of Local Government if a tribunal upholds complaints of inappropriate conduct against him.

Cr Loft is due to face the Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal, reportedly over three instances of inappropriate conduct as mayor during his 12 month term.

A DILGP spokesman confirmed one complaint had been referred to a tribunal, while other two complaints were referred to the Regional Conduct Review Panel.

"Once a panel or the Tribunal has made its decision, Fraser Coast Regional Council will be required to ensure members of the public are able to inspect the outcome of the complaint at its public office or website," the spokesman said.

"As these matters are under active consideration, it is not appropriate to make any further comment."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft. Alistair Brightman

Complaints against elected members are assessed by the director general of local government before being made publicly available.

Under the Local Government Act 2009, Cr Loft could face dismissal if it is referred to minister for local government Mark Furner.

No date has been set for his appearance before the tribunal.

Cr Loft's latest charge related to his access of former chief executive Lisa Desmond's emails during 2016.

In May 2016, he was reprimanded for comments made to councillors over the Sport Precinct, where he alleged Crs Stuart Taylor and Daniel Sanderson had conflicts of interest in the matter.

In December 2016, he was again reprimanded for issuing media statements about the conduct of Crs David Lewis, George Seymour and Stuart Taylor and criticising Crs Taylor and Seymour over their membership to the ALP.

A council spokesperson said they would not enter public comment.