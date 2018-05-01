Queensland MP spent $100k on election communications

RURAL firebrand MP Bob Katter charged taxpayers almost $100,000 in communications during the 2016 Federal Election.

The claim was significantly higher than Mr Katter's use of the entitlement at the 2010 and 2013 elections.

In the six-week campaign, the Kennedy MP claimed $98,085 to communicate with voters, one of Queensland's highest communication claims. Mr Katter claimed $16,588 for the rest of 2016.

He did not respond to questions about his use of the allowance.

There was significant turnover among regional Queensland parliamentarians. Long-serving Nationals MPs Bruce Scott (Maranoa) and Warren Truss (Wide Bay) resigned their seats and did not use the entitlement during the campaign.

Two Queensland parliamentarians who lost their seats did not spend a cent on printing or communications outside the election campaign.

Former senator Glenn Lazarus and former LNP MP Wyatt Roy only used the allowance during the six-week campaign period, with Mr Lazarus claiming almost $100,000 in that period.

Mr Roy spent about $23,000 during the campaign and none before the election was called. -NewsRegional