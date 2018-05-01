Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Independent Member for Kennedy Bob Katter.
Independent Member for Kennedy Bob Katter. MICK TSIKAS
Politics

Queensland MP spent $100k on election communications

Geoff Egan
by
1st May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL firebrand MP Bob Katter charged taxpayers almost $100,000 in communications during the 2016 Federal Election.

The claim was significantly higher than Mr Katter's use of the entitlement at the 2010 and 2013 elections.

In the six-week campaign, the Kennedy MP claimed $98,085 to communicate with voters, one of Queensland's highest communication claims. Mr Katter claimed $16,588 for the rest of 2016.

He did not respond to questions about his use of the allowance.

There was significant turnover among regional Queensland parliamentarians. Long-serving Nationals MPs Bruce Scott (Maranoa) and Warren Truss (Wide Bay) resigned their seats and did not use the entitlement during the campaign.

Two Queensland parliamentarians who lost their seats did not spend a cent on printing or communications outside the election campaign.

Former senator Glenn Lazarus and former LNP MP Wyatt Roy only used the allowance during the six-week campaign period, with Mr Lazarus claiming almost $100,000 in that period.

Mr Roy spent about $23,000 during the campaign and none before the election was called. -NewsRegional

Related Items

2016 election age of entitlement bob katter bruce scott john hewson political expenses politician entitlements printing and communication rex patrick warren truss
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    17 incidents of threatening dingo behaviour on Fraser Island

    17 incidents of threatening dingo behaviour on Fraser Island

    News A spokeswoman said habituated dingoes were at greater risk of dying.

    • 1st May 2018 5:00 AM
    Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    premium_icon Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    Politics How pollies use a loophole to spend millions on re-election

    • 1st May 2018 5:00 AM
    HEARTBREAKING: Six tragedies that shocked the region

    premium_icon HEARTBREAKING: Six tragedies that shocked the region

    News Our region has a long and proud history.

    • 1st May 2018 5:00 AM
    Bay sport shop is on the move

    premium_icon Bay sport shop is on the move

    News Long-time local business going into Stockland

    Local Partners