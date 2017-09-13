Queensland, NSW regions not as supportive of gay marriage

The Vote Compass map showing support for same sex marriage in Australia. Blue is less supportive.

IF you live in regional Queensland or NSW and don't support same-sex marriage, you're not alone.

A new interactive, by the ABC, provides a startling insight into differences across Australia on the controversial question.

While most polls show the majority of Australians support the rights of men to marry men and women to marry women, that's not the view of many in Queensland and northern NSW.

Those areas are covered by a sea of blue - indicating less support for marriage equality.

Polls on the issue range between 57% and 63% across the nation.

The ABC voting interactive show that people in cities like Sydney and Melbourne are far more likely to support gay marriage.

Support in inner Sydney is at 80%, while support among those in western suburbs falls to 50%.

Brisbane shows 69% support for same-sex marriage but that support falls away the further you move away from the city.

The Toowoomba-based seat of Groom polled just 45%, compared to Maranoa on 42%, Kennedy on 46%, Capriconia on 48%, and Flynn on 44%.

