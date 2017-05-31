Queensland Origin legend Scott visits injured footballer

AS SOON as Queensland State of Origin legend Colin Scott heard of James Wragge's tale he sought to visit the injured footballer.

Wragge was injured in a tackle while he was playing for Maryborough Brothers at Bundaberg on Sunday.

He was airlifted from Salter Oval to Royal Brisbane Hospital, where it was discovered the former Cherbourg Hornet broke three bones in his back.

Scott secretly swung by the hospital hours before the Origin opener to see the young footballer, who will face months of recovery.

He organised a visit with former Brothers president Jeff Nugent and made time to visit the winger.

"He's only 19,” Scott said.

"To have an injury this early is a big setback but it's about being positive.”