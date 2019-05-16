Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture:AAP Image/Darren England
Politics

Palaszczuk calls for PM’s head

by Domanii Cameron
16th May 2019 10:50 AM
THE Palaszczuk Government has used Parliament this morning to warn punters against voting for Scott Morrison, calling for an end to cuts and instability.

Speaking to the House on the final day of sitting week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders needed to vote the Coalition out.

"We need Bill Shorten as our next Prime Minister," she said.

"We need a stable government.

"We need a united government.

"But most of all we need a better deal for Queensland."

The Premier said the Prime Minister had left the state short changed, cutting $182 million from schools and $316 million from hospitals.

"How do we know if a vote for Scott Morrison isn't really a vote for Peter Dutton's next challenge for the leadership?" the Premier said.

"I need Queensland to do what we do best: stand up for ourselves.

"Vote them out."

