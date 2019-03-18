Knife-wielding man shot by police
A MAN believed to have been armed with a knife has been shot and killed by police north of Brisbane this afternoon.
The incident occurred at a caravan park at Deception Bay.
The Queensland Police Service has confirmed that an officer was involved, but have provided no further information.
The Courier-Mail has been told the man shot by police was armed with a knife.
The Queensland Ambulance Service have attended.
We can confirm that the person shot has since died.— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 18, 2019