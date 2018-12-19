Prison strike ultimatum after officer bashing

A prison guard was flown to a Brisbane hospital for treatment following a serious assault at Woodford Correctional Centre on . Picture: Lachie Millard

PRISON officers have sent Corrective Services Minister Mark Bailey a list of demands - days out from Christmas - after one of their officers was savagely bashed at Woodford jail yesterday.

The officer was coward punched a number of times and then kicked to the head at the overcrowded jail yesterday which is about 500 criminals over capacity.

He was airlifted out of the jail after the vicious assault. The officer was bashed after he told a prisoner he could not get out of a double-up cell (with another prisoner) to a single cell by himself.

In a letter to the minister, the Together Union said officers had been raising grave concerns in relation to the rising violence within prisons, specifically as a result of the overcrowding across Queensland jails.

It said a lack of funding and consultation had been a contributing factor over the past four years.

"Thus, we now find ourselves trying to console an officer and his family who was only by sheer luck not killed yesterday," the letter said.

"This officer now lies in a hospital bed with multiple face fractures and is faced with the extremely difficult road to recovery both physically and mentally all the while wondering why his employer seemingly did very little to prevent his assault and the many other assaults on his colleagues and friends."

Officers at Woodford have walked off the job this morning.

The list of demands in the letter includes a commitment from the government to build a new jail.

In the list of demands also includes capsicum spray, body-worn cameras for all officers, half-unit lock downs, two officers per "post" every day, to refer all staff assaults to police for charges to be laid and to install service hatches.

The Crime and Corruption Commission's Taskforce Flaxton report released last week found there had been increased assaults in prisons due to overcrowding.

The union has requested a response within five days or has threatened to take industrial action across the state.