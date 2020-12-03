Menu
Health

Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 11:28 AM
There will be no changes to restrictions in Queensland in light of the new COVID-19 case in Sydney, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

The new case is the state's first community transmission case in 26 days.

The test results for the immediate family members have come back negative and they are in quarantine.

Ms D'Ath urged everyone to keep up good hygiene and practice social distancing.

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight which was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 3,778 tests were conducted.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's health officials were working closely with Sydney authorities in the wake of the new case.

Meanwhile the government's Good to Go campaign, which was predicted to generate nine million visitor nights and around $1 billion, has secured 11 million nights and generated $1.5 billion for local businesses.

Ms Palaszczuk said it had been one of the most successful campaigns in the state's history.

 

 

 

