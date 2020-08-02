Queensland records one new case of coronavirus

Queensland has recorded one new case of coronavirus after a young man who returned from overseas tested positive.

The man, aged in his 20s, had gone into quarantine upon his return from overseas but had flown into the Sunshine State via Sydney.

He flew on Jetstar flight JQ790 from Sydney to Maroochydore on Friday.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said others on that flight were now being contacted. Anyone on that flight should call 13 HEALTH.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said more than 13,700 tests had been conducted over the past day after two women tested positive for COVID last week after travelling to Victoria with another friend.

She said 105 tests had been done overnight linked to the Bolton Clarke nursing home in Pinjarra Hills, where a worker had tested positive and no concerning results had come back.

"Of course the next week is very, very crucial," she said.

"We are in uncharted waters at the moment but have got through worse."

Dr Young said more than 500,000 Queenslanders had now taken a COVID-19 test, and she commended them all.

She called on people to continue to stay home sick, wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.

Dr Young said the aged care facility impact had been done a "fantastic job".

She said 104 results had come back negative.

She said one resident couldn't be tested but authorities would continue to monitor that resident to make sure they were safe.

Dr Young said all aged care homes in impacted areas were being asked not to have staff work across campuses, and to ensure staff health was being checked.

Dr Young said 150 staff linked to the centre were still being tested but "the testing has well and truly started".

Dr Young said she realised the aged care situation was very difficult.

"These are the most vulnerable members of our community so we need to keep them safe," she said.