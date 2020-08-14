Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

14th Aug 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

One is a returned traveller from Sydney while the other is on a cargo ship off the Queensland coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland. Picture: Annette Dew
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland. Picture: Annette Dew

 

It comes just three weeks after another person located on a cargo ship also contracted the virus.

It is unknown if the pair are from the same vessel.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland now stands at eight - down from nine yesterday - with more than than 716,420 tests conducted.

Since the outbreak started, the state has recorded 1089 cases with six deaths. Currently there are four people in hospital, but none of those are in intensive care.

Originally published as Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      How to tell you are affluent

      How to tell you are affluent
      • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

      Top Stories

        Things to do on Coast this weekend

        Premium Content Things to do on Coast this weekend

        News Expo, markets and more

        • 14th Aug 2020 8:51 AM
        Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Premium Content Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Employment QLD unemployment worst in the country

        SEQ water alert: Restrictions could be back by February

        Premium Content SEQ water alert: Restrictions could be back by February

        Weather Urban Utilities launch new campaign amid falling dam levels