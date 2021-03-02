Menu
First AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Sydney
Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

by Janelle Miles
1st Mar 2021 12:38 PM
Queensland has recorded another two infections with the COVID-19 virus in overseas travellers detected while in hotel quarantine.

One is a man in his 50s, the other is a Victorian man in his 30s.

The new cases take Queensland's tally of confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 1331.

Of those, 11 remain active - one in Cairns, four on the Gold Coast, two on the Sunshine Coast and four are being cared for by the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane.

Queensland has gone 49 days without a case involving community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.


It comes as the first batch of Australia's 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have touched down in Sydney.

The 300,000 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine will be now be assessed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) before being distributed across the country.

Originally published as Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

