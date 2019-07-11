Queensland Touch CEO Ben Maninion is ready for the state cup

CAPPING the number of teams at the Junior State Cup is a welcome headache for Touch Queensland CEO Ben Mannion and his team.

"It proves that the carnival is a success and the desire is there for more teams to participate,” Mannion said.

"We have had to cap the team numbers at 233 teams.”

This will be the second carnival for Mannion as CEO and he believes it will be bigger and better than last year.

"We will have the younger teams playing in the earlier part of the day while the older teams will go into the evening,” Mannion said.

"We want our players and families to enjoy the touch carnival but also experience what the Fraser Coast has to offer.”

Mannion is also excited about the new activation zone they have created for the carnival thanks to the support of their event partners.

"Our goals is to create the best experience for everyone who attends,” he said.

"This event provides us the opportunity to not only identify our best young talent, but also reinforce the strong pathways that have been created to progress through to the elite level of touch football.”

Queensland Touch is still facing the challenge of attracting northern Queensland teams to the event due to the geographic size of the state.

"We are exploring different options to ensure we find a solution,” Mannion said.

The organisation has been undertaking a governance and operational review over the past few months.

"Our focus is on investing on all stakeholders and creating easier accessibility to the sport,” he said.