QLD VOTES: Invalid votes could rise

Voters need to number every box to ensure their ballot counts. Picture: File.

INVALID voting rates are expected to rise in this election after the Palaszczuk Government introduced compulsory preferential voting last year.

The Queensland Electoral Commissioner Walter van der Merwe said voters needed to number every box or their vote could be deemed invalid and not counted.

"At the last state election the informality rate was very low at about 2 per cent, but we believe it could edge up a bit this time with the return to full preferential voting," he said.

He said there would be instructions on how voting had changed on the ballot paper and a multilingual guide at polling booths to help people cast their vote.

VOTING CHANGES:

-On April 21, 2016, Queensland Parliament voted for compulsory full preferential voting

-Full preferential voting means you need to number EVERY box on your ballot paper

-If EVERY box is not numbered, your vote could be deemed informal and not counted