QLD STORMS: Severe weather forecast for much of the state

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents along much of the state's coastline to expect severe thunderstorms bringing possible flash flooding today.

In a warning released at 10am today, the Bureau said heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail were all possible along a stretch of coastline from the Sunshine Coast to the Whitsundays.

The BOM’s 10am forecast warning of severe thunderstorms for mush of the Queensland coast. Picture: Supplied

The latest update comes as southeast Queensland was warned to brace for a "peak" day of heavy rain, flash flooding and possible hail as a slow-moving weather system touches down.

Forecasters expected the deluge to begin early yesterday but the system hovered over central Queensland before finally arriving in the southeast late last night.

In Rockhampton, heavy rain caused flash flooding, shutting off a number of streets.

In about an hour, 60.4mm fell in Yaamba northwest of Rockhampton. Gympie was pelted with hail measuring more than 2cm and about 40mm of rain fell in the area between 3pm and 6pm.

A total of 21 southeast Queensland beaches were also closed because of the weather threat.

A flood watch remains current, as the widespread rain is now expected to last until at least Wednesday.



Severe #QldStorm risk today about eastern parts of Queensland. Heavy rainfall the most likely risk near the coast, while damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible about the central inland. Monitor forecasts and warnings at https://t.co/cSYqjNMUKM pic.twitter.com/5NskuWT8N3 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 4, 2017





REGIONAL FORECASTS:

Darling Downs, Granite Belt

Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers and patchy rain in the east, medium (40%) chance elsewhere.

The chance of thunderstorms, with possible locally heavy falls in the north and east.

Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures 24 to 29.

Capricornia

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers.

Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe.

Heavy falls possible, particularly with thunderstorms. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to high 20s.

Central Coast, Mackay, Whitsundays

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers.

Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe.

Heavy falls possible with thunderstorms, particularly inland. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures 26 to 32.

Central Highlands / coalfields

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this evening.

Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe. Heavy falls possible with thunderstorms.

Winds southeast to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.



Central West

Mostly sunny. Slight (30%) chance of showers in the northeast early this morning.

Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of thunderstorms east of Longreach this morning. Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.



Maranoa, Warrego

Mostly sunny. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the northeast, near zero chance elsewhere.

The chance of thunderstorms in the northeast this morning. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Southeast Coast

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers and rain areas. Thunderstorms likely.

Heavy falls possible, particularly with thunderstorms. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Wide Bay and Burnett

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers and rain areas.

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy falls possible, particularly with thunderstorms. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.