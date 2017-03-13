Queenslanders! How we can pump $1 billion into the state

'Britt and Albie Firley from the Gold Coast love to holiday at Bulcock Beach, Caloundra with daughters Summa 4 and Eva 2.

QUEENSLANDERS could inject an extra $1 billion into the state's tourism economy by taking a single long weekend holiday at home.

Analysis compiled by The Courier-Mail has revealed an extra three-day break throughout the year from less than half of the state's adult population would provide a massive shot in the arm to an industry long touted as one of the major pillars of the Queensland economy.

It has led to calls from industry leaders for Queenslanders to pack their bags and take a holiday for the good of the state.

Queenslanders already make up almost 70 per cent of the state's 20 million domestic vacationers, according to statistics from Tourism Research Australia, which is based on the number of overnight trips, rather than the number of individuals.

Reader poll Do you holiday within Queensland? Yes, most or all of my holidays.

I usually go interstate or overseas.

Hmm? What are holidays?

View Results Vote

Statistics also show that Queenslanders spend an average of $170 a night travelling throughout the state.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones Contributed

It means that if just half of the state's population aged over 15 took one extra long weekend in the state it would generate about $1 billion in extra revenue for our $20 billion tourism industry - an increase of about 5 per cent.

Domestic visitor spending in Queensland has increased for the past five quarters in succession as the state's tourism industry continues to go from strength to strength.

Queensland is in a constant race with Victoria for second place behind NSW in domestic visitor numbers, but industry leaders say the Sunshine State is second to none.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said Queensland offered a range of experiences like nowhere else on Earth.

"We have hundreds of great experiences and destinations around our state just waiting there and you don't necessarily have to travel far to reach something truly extraordinary," he said.

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones said continued growth in the tourism industry would benefit the whole state.

"When you choose to stay in Queensland you are giving a fair go to Queensland tourism," she said.

Tourism and Events Queensland chairman Bob East said extra spending in tourism benefited whole communities.

Family's getaways now safer getastays

THE safety and convenience of Queensland's holiday destinations make the state a "no brainer" for the Firley family.

The young Gold Coast family decided to swap the jet plane for the family car during the past couple of years because they said it is easier and safer than forking out for an overseas getaway.

Mum Britt said having two young daughters, Summa, 4 and Eva, 3, meant their family holidays were often based around them.

"With two young kids, one of the biggest things when deciding where to holiday is travel time and logistics," she said. "The other thing is safety.

"We looked at holidaying in Thailand but you can't drink the water and the food is sometimes questionable.

"Our standards here in Queensland are so good, why wouldn't you take advantage of it?"

The Firleys have been on road trips and particularly like Noosa, as well as the relaxed atmosphere in tropical Port Douglas.

Mrs Firley said her favourite things about holidaying at home were the affordability and the warm weather.

"(At each location) everything is just there and you don't have to travel too far if you need something," she said.

"As a small family, we look to just pile everything into the car and drive off. It's a lot safer and much more affordable."

Lily Benn, 21, from Bulimba, and partner Charles Plowman, 22, of Manly West (pictured, top), said they also believed holidays at home had plenty of advantages .

"It feels like you're getting away when you're not really," Ms Benn said.