Queenslanders in exile bringing BBQ chain back to balmy Bay

BBQ FIX: Store managers Raelee and Blair Turner from the new Barbeques Galore store about to open on Main St, Pialba. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay's location, lifestyle and climate was always going to draw Raelee Turner back to the Sunshine State to run a business and raise a family.

She and her husband Blair are putting the finishing touches on the new Barbeques Galore store on Main St in Hervey Bay, due to open in a week's time.

Once open, it will stock everything from high-quality barbecues to deluxe smokers.

The new business will act as a sister store to the current premises in Bundaberg, which was recently nominated for a Performance Excellence Award at the store chain's national conference.

Ms Turner, who will step into a manager role at the Hervey Bay branch, said after years of living in Tasmania it was time for a seachange.

"My husband and I were Queenslanders in exile and we've managed to return,” Ms Turner told the Chronicle.

"Hervey Bay was always at the top of our list if we ever moved back to Queensland, we love the lifestyle here.

"We'd both camped and travelled extensively in our younger years before moving to Tasmania and the lifestyle Hervey Bay offered resonated with both of us.

"In terms of raising our two young boys, it's one of our top choices.”

A fresh coat of paint to the building's exterior several months ago indicated the store chain's move to the new premises.

The Turners have spent the past week making extensive renovations to the Main St store, including putting barbecues together, painting the interior store and installing new shelves and air-conditioning.

"This store front has been empty for a number of years and this area presented the best frontage to similar-based retail stores,” Ms Turner said.

"It's needed substantial work, basically a full-on refurbishment of the block.”

The store opens March 25.