Queenslanders ready to fill southern migration gap

Whale watching is one of the many tourism drawcards of the Fraser Coast. Photo credit: Matthew Taylor/Tourism & Events Queensland

THE annual migration of people coming from Victoria to spend the winter in a warmer climate might not be possible.

Fraser Coast tourism boss Martin Simons says despite that, the Fraser Coast was holding its own and was currently in the top spot in Queensland for family holiday destinations on travel site Wotif.

The Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager said while the borders remained closed, the region, particularly Hervey Bay, was being inundated by inquiries and bookings from throughout southeast Queensland.

The looming whale watching season was an additional drawcard for tourists, Mr Simons said.

The only accommodation providers that might notice the difference was the region’s caravan parks, Mr Simons said.

He said bookings were already coming in from other states ahead of the border reopening on July 10.

However, anyone travelling from Victoria will need to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Mr Simons said businesses were conscious of social distancing requirements, especially restaurants and tour operators.

He said businesses wanted visitors to have a great experience while being careful about safety.

“We have a great diversity of products,” he said.