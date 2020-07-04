Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whale watching is one of the many tourism drawcards of the Fraser Coast. Photo credit: Matthew Taylor/Tourism & Events Queensland
Whale watching is one of the many tourism drawcards of the Fraser Coast. Photo credit: Matthew Taylor/Tourism & Events Queensland
News

Queenslanders ready to fill southern migration gap

Carlie Walker
4th Jul 2020 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE annual migration of people coming from Victoria to spend the winter in a warmer climate might not be possible.

Fraser Coast tourism boss Martin Simons says despite that, the Fraser Coast was holding its own and was currently in the top spot in Queensland for family holiday destinations on travel site Wotif.

The Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager said while the borders remained closed, the region, particularly Hervey Bay, was being inundated by inquiries and bookings from throughout southeast Queensland.

The looming whale watching season was an additional drawcard for tourists, Mr Simons said.

The only accommodation providers that might notice the difference was the region’s caravan parks, Mr Simons said.

He said bookings were already coming in from other states ahead of the border reopening on July 10.

However, anyone travelling from Victoria will need to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Mr Simons said businesses were conscious of social distancing requirements, especially restaurants and tour operators.

He said businesses wanted visitors to have a great experience while being careful about safety.

“We have a great diversity of products,” he said.

fcjobs fctourism
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How hospital coped with Coast's lesser-known COVID-19 threat

        premium_icon How hospital coped with Coast's lesser-known COVID-19 threat

        Health A chronic condition, diagnosed at 25% the rate here than anywhere else in Queensland, meant a large number of locals were particularly vulnerable

        ‘We’re not ready’: How to make M’boro a tourism hotspot

        premium_icon ‘We’re not ready’: How to make M’boro a tourism hotspot

        Community ‘We’ve got a lot of people who are proud to tell our history’

        Murder, drugs and abuse: Court cases that shocked Coast

        Murder, drugs and abuse: Court cases that shocked Coast

        News These were the cases that rocked the Coast

        1000 per cent increase: Border opening makes state number 1

        premium_icon 1000 per cent increase: Border opening makes state number 1

        Travel Tourism surging since decision to reopen borders